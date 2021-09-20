Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.62 ($11.31).

Several analysts recently commented on LEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of Leoni in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Leoni in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Leoni in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Leoni in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Leoni alerts:

Shares of ETR:LEO traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €14.44 ($16.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.88. Leoni has a twelve month low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a twelve month high of €18.50 ($21.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €15.39 and a 200 day moving average of €13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.62.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.