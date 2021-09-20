CoinPoker Price Tops $0.0360 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $9.88 million and $59,982.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00132130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044622 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CHP is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

