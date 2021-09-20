Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will announce sales of $145.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.80 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $135.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $588.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.84 million to $595.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $571.95 million, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $629.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDD. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of DDD traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.91. 2,545,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,892,194. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -56.96, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,287.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.