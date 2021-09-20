CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Short Interest Down 36.3% in August

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the August 15th total of 118,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $621,741.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,325,480.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $1,283,821.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,058,540.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,153. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get CRA International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CRA International by 64,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRAI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,126. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.96. CRA International has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $683.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRA International will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.