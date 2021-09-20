Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Short Interest Down 34.1% in August

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,810,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 72,580,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.14. 9,086,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,580. Coupang has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.54.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,569,687 shares of company stock worth $1,710,666,618.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $2,655,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth $63,769,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Coupang by 17.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth about $1,201,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth about $31,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

