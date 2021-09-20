Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Short Interest Update

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Domtar by 535.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 409.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Domtar in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Domtar in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

UFS traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $54.91. 454,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,134. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Domtar has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Domtar will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

