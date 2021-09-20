Analysts Set LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Price Target at €70.71

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.29 ($83.87).

LXS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of ETR LXS traded down €1.74 ($2.05) during trading on Monday, hitting €62.68 ($73.74). The company had a trading volume of 1,133,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.94. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The business’s 50-day moving average is €61.03 and its 200 day moving average is €61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

