Storj (STORJ) Price Down 18.6% This Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Storj coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $350.91 million and approximately $58.71 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Storj has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00054103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00129805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00044229 BTC.

About Storj

Storj is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,915,267 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

