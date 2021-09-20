Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post sales of $374.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $368.82 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $402.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDRX. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,050,000 after purchasing an additional 63,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,310,000 after acquiring an additional 697,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 705,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 97,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,098,000 after acquiring an additional 296,024 shares during the last quarter.

MDRX traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,380. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

