Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of RTBBF stock remained flat at $$20.35 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

