Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of RTBBF stock remained flat at $$20.35 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $20.35.
About Rathbone Brothers
Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.