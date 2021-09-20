Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th.

CYAD traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,024. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.41. Celyad Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

