Humanscape (HUM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.21 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $64.93 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00054317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00129722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011840 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00044297 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 585,194,737 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.