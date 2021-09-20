CREDIT Trading Up 37.9% This Week (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $236,445.14 and approximately $111,034.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CREDITUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.