EventChain Price Reaches $0.0157 on Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $490,951.32 and approximately $23,109.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00054317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00129722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011840 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00044297 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

