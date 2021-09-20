Civilization (CIV) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.71 Million

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for $0.0757 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Civilization has a market cap of $22.71 million and approximately $142,952.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00054317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00129722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011840 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00044297 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

