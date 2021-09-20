CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.83 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOTZ shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 7.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 23.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 20.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 90.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CarLotz stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,548. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CarLotz has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $435.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74.

CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

