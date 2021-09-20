OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.49.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

