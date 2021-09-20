VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Short Interest Update

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 908,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 28.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $391,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $177,036.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,753.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 21.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth approximately $24,140,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth approximately $22,854,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

VZIO stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.45. 889,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,029. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VIZIO will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

