Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.87

Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 410066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Separately, Capital One Financial began coverage on Rice Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE)

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

