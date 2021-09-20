BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Up 36.1% in August

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 918,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 494,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,268. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $436,663. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 808.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

