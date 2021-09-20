IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $220.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.18.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.27. 493,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,554. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.77.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.