Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.52. 4,599,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,034. Avantor has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $43.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $2,423,128.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,379,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,718,536.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $652,766.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $994,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Avantor by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,384,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,672,000 after acquiring an additional 361,023 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 24.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 61,933 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Avantor by 5.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

