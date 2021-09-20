Analysts Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. RPC reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $664,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,216,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 737,525 shares of company stock worth $3,411,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in RPC by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 340,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 38,999 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RPC in the second quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RPC by 493.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in RPC by 310.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 148,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the second quarter worth $98,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RES traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. RPC has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.