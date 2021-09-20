Fear NFTs (FEAR) Trading 5.6% Lower This Week

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00065610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00173335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00109960 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.60 or 0.06839601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,820.92 or 1.00097272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00770678 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

