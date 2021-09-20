BENQI Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. BENQI has a market cap of $41.29 million and approximately $11.58 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00065610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00173335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00109960 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.60 or 0.06839601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,820.92 or 1.00097272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00770678 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

