Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Down 30.2% in August

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 552,700 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 791,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.31. 588,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $371.97 million, a PE ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.92%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 44.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 101.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 88,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 60.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 479,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

