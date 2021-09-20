Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Increases By 37.3%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 525,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 382,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 294,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,838. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,100,000 after acquiring an additional 127,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,710,000 after acquiring an additional 70,623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,192,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after buying an additional 67,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after buying an additional 69,367 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis lifted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.