Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Increases By 37.3%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 525,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 382,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 294,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,838. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63.
Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,100,000 after acquiring an additional 127,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,710,000 after acquiring an additional 70,623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,192,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after buying an additional 67,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after buying an additional 69,367 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis lifted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
