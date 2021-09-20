IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Short Interest Down 34.8% in August

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IGAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. 13,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,019. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. IG Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 5.3% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,897,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 453.1% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,205,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 987,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 72.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 220,969 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,190,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 3.1% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 411,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.