Zacks: Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,682,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.