Zacks: Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,682,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.