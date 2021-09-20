Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 627,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,066. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -234.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.66.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,961,000 after purchasing an additional 352,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,630,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,124,000 after acquiring an additional 166,423 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,552,000 after acquiring an additional 402,069 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,814,000 after acquiring an additional 244,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hexcel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,208,000 after acquiring an additional 186,592 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.