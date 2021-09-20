Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$212.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$98.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$116.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

CP stock traded down C$1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$83.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.41. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$77.41 and a one year high of C$100.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$90.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$226.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

