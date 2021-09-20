Panda Yield (BBOO) Tops One Day Volume of $3,831.00

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Panda Yield has a total market cap of $36,525.50 and $3,831.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00055143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00127124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044467 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars.

