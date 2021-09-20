USDJ (USDJ) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and $21.49 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00065304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00174036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00110609 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.27 or 0.06908944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,239.66 or 1.03183905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.65 or 0.00773512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars.

