Content Neutrality Network Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $100,924.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00055104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00122858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044539 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.