Brokerages Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WETF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.82.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after buying an additional 1,415,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,457,000 after buying an additional 1,397,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,241,355 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,763,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,854. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $848.19 million, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

