Analysts Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to announce sales of $87.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.03 million to $91.10 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $65.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $356.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.68 million to $367.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $429.23 million, with estimates ranging from $421.05 million to $435.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 7,163,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 597,118 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,832,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,301,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 123,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,781,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,834 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,583,000. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.31. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.