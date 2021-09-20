Analysts Set Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) PT at $160.08

Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFPT shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

NASDAQ:PFPT remained flat at $$175.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,870. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.99.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $308.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.53 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Proofpoint by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 3.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.