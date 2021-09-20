National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the August 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

OTCMKTS NBGIF remained flat at $$2.95 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. National Bank of Greece has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Get National Bank of Greece alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Bank of Greece in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.