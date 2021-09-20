Short Interest in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Expands By 36.3%

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the August 15th total of 108,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 66,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTT stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $11.70. 119,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,367. The company has a market capitalization of $126.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08. inTEST has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

