$2.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.06. CDW reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.80. 797,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $203.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.88 and a 200 day moving average of $177.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,346 shares of company stock valued at $17,419,587. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 150.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after acquiring an additional 892,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

