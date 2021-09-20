Brokerages Set Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Target Price at $116.33

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at $31,865,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,590 shares of company stock valued at $42,283,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,606,000 after purchasing an additional 141,549 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,676,000 after acquiring an additional 172,592 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after acquiring an additional 317,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,148,000 after acquiring an additional 243,464 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.04. 706,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,795. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.39.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

