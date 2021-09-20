Analysts Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Target Price at $54.07

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTBIF. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 364,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,729. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

