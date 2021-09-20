$730.23 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to report $730.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $871.00 million and the lowest is $657.90 million. Range Resources reported sales of $299.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Range Resources by 14.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 324,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after buying an additional 5,093,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,726,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. Range Resources has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $20.51.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

