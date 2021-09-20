Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the August 15th total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PAC stock traded down $2.15 on Monday, reaching $113.76. 33,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,683. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.80. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $68.48 and a 1-year high of $121.58.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $244.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,142,000 after purchasing an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAC. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

