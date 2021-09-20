Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Marfrig Global Foods stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.85. 1,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,312. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

