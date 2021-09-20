Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

COLL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.63. 197,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,195. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $102,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

