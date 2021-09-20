SafePal Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $104.47 million and $24.30 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002259 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafePal alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00037278 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005362 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003619 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SFPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.