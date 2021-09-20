Beek Jeroen B. Van Sells 508 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 508 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $11,617.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,209,364.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AlloVir stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $22.98. 315,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,994. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.35. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in AlloVir in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AlloVir by 115.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AlloVir by 260.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AlloVir by 41.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALVR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

