Beek Jeroen B. Van Sells 508 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 508 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $11,617.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,209,364.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of AlloVir stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $22.98. 315,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,994. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.35. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $48.96.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.
ALVR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
About AlloVir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
