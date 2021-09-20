Opacity (OPCT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.13 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $157,741.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opacity has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity coin can now be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00054786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00122696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00044462 BTC.

OPCT is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

