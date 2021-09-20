Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

CHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:CHK traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.72. 1,288,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $65.36. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of -1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $518,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,491,000 after buying an additional 4,343,761 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

